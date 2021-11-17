Lightspeed Manufacturing, Cabot Corporation Among Firms Hiring at Job Fair Thursday

Representatives from Lightspeed Manufacturing and Cabot Corporation, both located in the Ward Hill Business Park, are among businesses looking to hire at a job fair by MakeIT Haverhill tomorrow.

The companies, on site to discuss open positions in manufacturing, offer on-site training and advancement opportunities. They will be joined by Amazon Workforce Staffing, Penacook Place and Atria Senior Living Thursday, Nov. 18, from 4-7 p.m., at 301 Washington St.

Representatives from service providers, including MassHire, Haverhill Public Library and Haverhill’s Ride Free Program will also be on site. MakeIT Haverhill can also connect eligible applicants to free CNA training at Northern Essex Community College.

Bi-lingual assistance is available for Spanish speakers.

Amazon has modified its normal two-step process and allow applicants to complete all forms and oral drug tests while at MakeIT Haverhill. Applicants should bring a mobile phone and non-expired documents proving their identities and employment eligibility as required by federal law.

Penacook Place and Atria Senior Living both offer healthcare positions for CNA/HHA as well as activities and housekeeping positions. Atria also offers culinary positions, including waitstaff, bistro and pub attendants. facilities.

