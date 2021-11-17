Haverhill’s Museum of Printing Plans Prixel Holiday Card Workshop Saturday, Dec. 4

Haverhill’s Museum of Printing is having a holiday card printing workshop, where participants will leave with 25 four-by-six-inch cards to send to friends and family.

Brandon Gamm, inventor of the Prixel printmaking kit, shows printmakers of all ages how to design and print a greeting card using Prixel’s unique grid system of raised letters and symbols.

The workshop takes place Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. It is limited to 10 people at $55 each. A light lunch will be provided. Discounted kits will also be available for purchase at the event. Register at museumofprinting.org.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...