In Time for the ‘Riverdale’ Sixth Season Debut, Learn About the Haverhill Origins of Archie

A closer look at the Haverhill origins of characters in Archie comics is the subject of “Betty and Veronica: The Colorful History of the Archie Comic Icons” online tonight.

The presentation is timely since, besides comic books, the sixth season of “Riverdale” airs on CW television tonight.

The Buttonwoods Museum’s “Haverhill Connections” lecture is presented by historian Tim Hanley tonight, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m.

Email [email protected] to register for Zoom link. For more information, email Jen Turner, museum educator, at [email protected].

