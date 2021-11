The Gale Park Neighbors Association invite the public to meet Santa, sip Cocoa, hear the Christmas Bell and enjoy seeing the Haverhill park lit for the first time this holiday season.

The 22nd annual Holiday Tree Lighting is open to the public and takes place, Sunday, Nov. 28, beginning at 5 p.m., at Gale Park, off Kenoza Avenue.

