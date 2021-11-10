Regional Collaborative Plans Three COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics for Children, Ages 5-11

The Lower Merrimack Valley Regional Collaborative is hosting three COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children during the next three Mondays.

Clinics are free, but open to children ages 5-11 only. First doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will be administered. The shot has been authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration and is a two-dose regimen, with three weeks between first and second doses.

“By offering vaccinations to the youngest members of our community, we are reinvigorating the Lower Merrimack Valley Regional Collaborative, which previously concluded operations in June,” said West Newbury Health Agent Paul Sevigny said. The group is comprised of Amesbury, Georgetown, Groveland, Merrimac, Newbury, Newburyport, Rowley, Salisbury and West Newbury.

Clinics take place Mondays, Nov. 15, 22 and 29, from 4 to 8 p.m., at West Newbury Town Office Building Annex, 381 Main St. Parking is available in the front and rear of the building. Those attending should enter through door B-3. Attendees are required to wear masks and maintain physical distance, in accordance with current Massachusetts guidelines regarding clinics.

Online registration takes place here.

