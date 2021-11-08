Today’s Obituaries” Former Firefighter James M. LaBelle Sr. Dies at 75

Former Haverhill firefighter James M. LaBelle Sr., 75, a lifelong resident of Haverhill passed away Saturday, Nov.6, at his home.

Born in Haverhill he was the son of the late, Norman and Catherine (Desmarais) LaBelle. Raised in the Bradford section of Haverhill he was an outstanding athlete and played sports throughout his grammar school and high school years.

A Vietnam War veteran, upon his graduation from Haverhill High School in 1966 he enlisted into the United States Marine Corps and proudly served his country in Vietnam during the war. After an honorable discharge, his service to country and community continued. After discharge from the Marine Corps, he reenlisted to the Army National Guard in and served until 1981. He began his employment with the City of Haverhill in 1970, first working for the Haverhill Water Department for three years and then would serve the city as a firefighter for the next 28 years, retiring in 2000.

LaBelle had a great love for his city, he was forever a “Hillie” and most recently enjoyed attending a Hillie’s home game at the stadium. He was very outgoing and was known to everyone about town. He enjoyed going out to eat at his favorite local restaurants with his close friends.

A loving father, and grandfather, he never missed milestones accomplished by his children or grandchildren. He leaves his son; James M. “Jamie” LaBelle Jr, of Haverhill, daughter; Jennifer Park, of Charlotte, N.C., cherished grandchildren; Matthew M. LaBelle, Liam Park and Adriana Park, step sisters; Gayle Garrett, Diane Buchikos, and Dorothy Lavoie, all of Haverhill.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to calling hours on Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 4-7 p.m., at the Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home, 486 Main St. Haverhill. Funeral services will begin Thursday morning, Nov.r 11, at 9a.m. from the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 at All Saints Church, 120 Bellevue Ave. Burial follows at Elmwood Cemetery, Salem Street, Bradford with military and Haverhill firefighters’ honors.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...