I-495 Construction Update: Paving of New Southbound Bridge Begins Tuesday

The end of the Interstate 495 twin bridge replacement project is in sight as paving begins this week on the new southbound bridge in Haverhill.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said there will be daytime lane closings this week to allow paving trucks to safely enter and exit the work zone during paving of the new southbound bridge.

A single right lane closes Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 9 and 10, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., along I-495 southbound between exits 107, Routes 110 and 113, River St., and 106, Ward Hill.

Drivers are told to expect delays and asked to reduce speed and use caution. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.

