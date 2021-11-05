Whittier Tech Students Pool Talents to Create Bike Racks Denoting Amesbury’s Industrial Past

Students at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School designed and constructed metal bike racks in Amesbury that also celebrate the city’s industrial heritage.

“I am always impressed by the work our students create, and the care that our instructors have for each project,” Superintendent Maureen Lynch said. “The instructors and students involved can take great pride at the craftsmanship and collaboration in creating such beautiful work.”

Students in the Metal Fabrication/Welding, Advanced Manufacturing and CAD Drafting disciplines combined their talents and created six racks. The project was a partnership with the City of Amesbury, which received a state Department of Transportation Shared Streets and Spaces grant of $38,316 to reinvigorate the Al Capp Amphitheater and Upper Millyard.

CAD Drafting students Tommy Reynoso, Liam Dunphy, Yenice Alejandro Lopez and Aubrey Pader learned the city had a vibrant industrial past that predated the Industrial Revolution, with the Powow River allowing mill and factory owners to use water wheels to power their businesses.

The students, inspired by other bicycle rack designs, tweaked the water wheel design in group sessions. Whittier Tech teachers provided critical input and direction on improving the original concept. Designs were then submitted to the City for review and approval.

Three students in the Advanced Manufacturing Technology program, Jack Lancaster, Vincent St. Pierre and Reece Jezowski, wrote a CNC program to machine stainless steel plaques to be mounted on the water wheels.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...