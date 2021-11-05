Today’s Obituaries: Highgaz ‘Hy’ Der Bogosian, 92, World War II and Korean War Veteran

Highgaz “Hy” Der Bogosian, 92, lifelong Haverhill resident, community leader, business owner and veteran, passed away peacefully at Wingate Residences on Oct. 20.

Hy was born Feb.13, 1929 to Armenian Genocide survivors, and graduated from Haverhill Trade School with a focus on the sheet metal trade.

At the age of 17, Der Bogosian proudly enlisted in the U.S. Army to serve in World War ll and the Korean War. He was honorably discharged after years of service.

In 1948, after returning from the war, he joined his two brothers and established Kenoza Vending Company. Kenoza grew over time and moved to a larger space where it still exists in Merrimac. Der Bogosian worked with his family at Kenoza Vending for the rest of his professional career.

He married Florence Kachadurian in 1956, and they had four children. As a family they enjoyed summers in their travel trailer, traveling New England and taking occasional trips down the east coast, and to other parts of the United States. Hy and Florence co-founded the local chapter of the Holiday Rambler Travel Trailer Club. He and his family were also active members of Cedardale Health and Fitness. Der Bogosian always enjoyed a spirited game of tennis and making friends on and off the court. He was also an avid motorcycle rider.

Der Bogosian was very proud to be involved and active in the Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, and Haverhill Rotary Club. He received the highest honor from Rotary, the Paul Harris Fellow Award. In 2016, he was honored at the Haverhill Rotary Club’s first Veteran’s Award Breakfast. He was recently awarded veteran recognition during World War ll Veteran’s Recognition Ceremony held in Washington Square in Downtown Haverhill this past July.

Der Bogosian served as the President of the Greater Haverhill Foundation and many community committees which bettered the City of Haverhill. He was on the board of directors of The New Heritage Bank and served as a trustee at Linwood Cemetery for 38 years. He was a member and President of the Massachusetts Automatic Vending Machine Association, and member of the National Automatic Vending Association.

Der Bogosian was predeceased by his wife Florence in 2012, brother John Der Bogosian in 2011, and his parents Zimrout (Chilingirian) and Mahak Der Bogosian in 1978. He is survived by his four children (and their spouses): Victoria (Jeffrey) Lewis, Michael (Jennifer) Der Bogosian, Alexandra (Greg) Johnson and Gregory Der Bogosian along with eight grandchildren: Jonathan, Alyssa, Lauren, Jordan, Kristina, Julian, Logan, Charlotte and one great-grandchild, Wyatt. He also leaves behind his brother Edward (Rose) Der Bogosian and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements under the direction of Dole, Childs and Shaw Funeral Home, 148 Main St., Haverhill. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

