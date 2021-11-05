Haverhill Republicans to Meet Nov. 16; Agenda Includes Candidate Recruitment

The newly reorganized Haverhill Republican Committee plans a public meeting Tuesday, Nov. 16.

One of the main topics of discussion will be the recruitment of Republican candidates to run for office down the road and in 2022, according to Chair Jeralyn Levasseur.

The Committee plans social time at 6:30 p.m., followed by business at 7 p.m., at the Roma Restaurant, 29 Middlesex St., in the Bradford section of Haverhill. The public is welcome.

Those with questions may email Levasseur at [email protected] or by calling 978-807-2773.

