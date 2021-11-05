Buttonwoods Museum Now Taking Trees, Wreaths or Centerpieces for 20th Anniversary Festival of Trees

Haverhill’s Buttonwoods Museum is gearing up for its 20th anniversary Festival of Trees with drop off days and times for donated decorated artificial trees, wreaths or centerpieces.

Items are being collected Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5 and 6, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 7, from noon-5 p.m., at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill. Collections continue next Wednesday through the Sunday, Nov. 14, deadline. Buttonwoods is also seeking silent auction gift items valued at a minimum of $50 each.

As an added incentive, those dropping off donations or visiting may buy raffle tickets toward a chance of winning a grand prize of $200 in Massachusetts lottery scratch tickets.

The Festival opens to the public Friday, Nov. 26, from 5-8 p.m., and runs until Sunday, Dec. 12. Each of the trees, wreaths and centerpieces are raffled off at the end of the Festival. Raffle tickets are sold at the entrance of the Festival for $1 each, 6 for $5, and 25 for $20. Winners will be contacted by telephone and given instructions on when to pick up their winnings.

