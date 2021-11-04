West Newbury Remembers Retired Sgt. Courtemanche Who Died at 77

West Newbury police are remembering retired Sgt. Charles “Chuck” Courtemanche as an officer who served with distinction for 35 years before retiring in 2005.

Courtemanche died unexpectedly at age 77. He joined the West Newbury Police Department as a reserve officer in 1970, becoming a full-time officer in 1985. He.

“Sgt. Courtemanche truly loved West Newbury and the West Newbury Police Department. Even though he had retired to Florida, he always stayed in touch with what was happening in his hometown,” said Police Chief Jeffrey Durand.

While with the department, Courtemanche led efforts toward accreditation, ensuring that West Newbury officers maintained high standards of professionalism and integrity. He also founded the Police Auxiliary program, expanding the department’s roster with trained special officers.

He was most proud of founding the department’s DARE, Drug and Alcohol Resistance Education program, and in helping to educate West Newbury students about the dangers of drug and alcohol use.

He also served as a longtime member of the Board of Water Commissioners, including serving several terms as the board’s chairman; a constable; field driver and fence viewer; and an on-call firefighter with the fire department.

