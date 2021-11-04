Podcast: 13th Annual Haverhill YMCA Educator of the Year Salutes Pandemic Heroes

Highlighting the good deeds of educators, the 13th annual Haverhill YMCA’s Educator of the Year salutes those who made a difference especially during the pandemic.

YMCA Regional Executive Director Tracy Fuller, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program, gave a sneak preview, noting the nominees this year are Dan Sullivan, Melissa DiFabio, Cecile Maggiacomo, Crystal White, Emily Gorski, Joanna Dix, Rhonda Kurto, Emily Alejandro, Craig Barnard, Heather Weston and Brandon Curley. Fuller says many educators filled the void through the pandemic.

“We are thrilled to be able to recognize them, especially in their hard work this year. I know, personally, Brandon Curley was my son’s math teacher. He is also his basketball coach and one of his inspirations. So, it’s great to see folks that took the time to recognize and share amazing nominations for these educators. It’s so important right now,” she said.

With this in mind, Fuller added, the YMCA is also saluting school nurses, including Haverhill Public Health Nurse Mary Connolly, for their roles in keeping student in school and conducting contact tracing.

The Greater Haverhill YMCA’s Educator of the Year function raises money for educational programs and scholarships to help support children coming to after school and early learning programs.

The in-person event takes place Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 5 p.m., at Renaissance Golf Club, 377 Kenoza St., in Haverhill. Pre-register by Wednesday, Nov. 10, by emailing Colette Ekman at [email protected] Tickets are $50 and includes appetizers and a cash bar, or an appetizer box for those who prefer to celebrate at home. There’s more at NorthShoreYMCA.org.

Besides WHAV.net, WHAV’s “Merrimack Valley Newsmakers” podcasts are available via Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Google Podcasts, TuneIn and Alexa.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...