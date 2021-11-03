Four Pentucket Regional High School Students Receive Honors as ‘Commended Students’

Four Pentucket Regional High School seniors have been named “Commended Students” for the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Superintendent Justin Bartholomew and Principal Jonathan Seymour said the students are Kara Keene of Groveland, and Emily Brankman, Nora Landry and Alex Pedersen, all of West Newbury.

“We are incredibly proud of these students for achieving recognition from the National Merit Scholarship Program,” Bartholomew said. “They are not only top students, but serve as role models for other students who push themselves to achieve academically.”

The students received letters of commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

The Pentucket students are among 34,000 Commended Students recognized throughout the nation this year. Commended Students have placed among the top 50,000 scorers of the more than 1.5 million students who took the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, but do not continue in the 2022 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...