First of Two Haverhill Curbside Leaf Collections Takes Place Saturday

The city holds the first of two citywide curbside leaf pickup days this Saturday.

All Haverhill households that receive curbside trash collection may put out open-top barrels or biodegradable paper leaf bags prior to 6 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 6. A second collection day takes place and Saturday, Dec. 4.

The collection day does not include brush, limbs, branches, sticks or tree trunks. Brush may be dropped off at the Recycling Center, behind the Public Works yard on Primrose Street, Wednesdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., and Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Residents must have the 2021 sticker or a day pass to drop off brush or branches. The sticker can be purchased at www.HaverhillRecycle.org or in person, at the Public Works offices, 500 Primrose St., weekdays, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

There’s more at HaverhillRecycle.org or residents may call the Solid Waste and Recycling Department at 978-420-3817.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...