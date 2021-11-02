Podcast: Haverhill High School Drama Club Presents ‘Our Town’ Friday and Saturday

The Haverhill High School Drama Club and Fine Arts Department is presenting Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town” this Friday and Saturday.

“Our Town” follows the small town of Grover’s Corners, N.H., throughout three acts. Narrated by the stage managers, the audience follows the lives of the Gibb’s and Webb’s families as their children grow up and live out their childhood, adulthood and everything that follows.

The show takes place Friday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 6, for a 2 p.m. matinee, and final production that night at 7 p.m., at Haverhill High School auditorium, 137 Monument St. Doors open a half hour before each show.

Tickets are $5 for students at any school and seniors and $10 for adults and may be purchased online or at the door. Attendees should arrive with masks worn and will be seated socially distanced from others.

Fine Arts Instructor Melissa Allen; Max Popolowski, who plays the role of Dr. Gibbs; and Lydia Ryan, who plays the role of the stage manager, all appeared on WHAV’s morning show this week.

Besides WHAV.net, WHAV’s “Merrimack Valley Newsmakers” podcasts are available via Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Google Podcasts, TuneIn and Alexa.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...