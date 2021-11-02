Greater Lawrence Family Health Center’s In Pink Comedy Show Raises $50K for Women’s Health

After more than a year of working through the COVID-19 pandemic, Greater Lawrence Family Health Center took time out with friends and supporters to laugh and de-stress during the 11th Annual In Pink Comedy Show last Thursday, online.

In Pink raised nearly $50,000 for women’s health programs. Headliner comedienne Judy Carter was joined by friends, Drs. Lynette Charity and Shelby Lane. The practicing physicians are also comediennes and helped spur the laughs during the night.

“You’ve been stressed and I know how stressed you people have been. “So, what can you do about it? You can LAUGH at it,” Carter joked.

The event also honors inspirational people who selflessly give to those in need. Four members of Borislow Insurance were honored with the Rosalyn Kempton Wood Award for Inspirational Leadership. The award pays tribute to the memory of Wood, a longtime friend of the health center whose generosity helped ensure women in need throughout the Merrimack Valley received basic and critical health care.

The 2021 award was presented to Jen Borislow, Melissa Marrama, Judy Tomeo and Collette Turgeon. Each have given to those in need during the pandemic in countless ways, including mobilizing teams to provide resources to the homeless and providing frontline health care workers with thousands of sandwiches, hot meals, fresh fruit cups, personal protective equipment, care baskets and inspirational messages.

“These women have been exemplary,” said Health Center President and CEO Guy Fish. “Rather than sit back and watch COVID-19 take lives, they each found a way to give back to the community and help others,” Fish added.

Congresswoman Lori Trahan, keynote speaker, highlighted the important role community health centers play in their regions.

“Like each of you I’m reminded each year of just how important the In Pink fundraiser is for our community,” Trahan said. “By supporting Greater Lawrence Family Health Center’s incredible work, In Pink helps so many women.”

To view the11th Annual In Pink Comedy Show, visit GLFHC’s YouTube Channel.

