Methuen Police Explorers Participate in Spirit of Adventure Law Enforcement Day

Seven members of the Methuen Police Explorer Post 911 recently attended the first-ever Spirit of Adventure Law Enforcement Day at the Boy Scouts of America’s New England Base Camp.

Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara said Explorers Michael Martin, Jack Earnshaw, Jack Magnan, Jonah Bonanno, Mathew Bolduc, Michael Mulligan and Keahilani Dia participated. They were accompanied by Lt. Joseph Aiello, Detective Jeffrey J. Torrisi and Officer Nicholas Fabrizio for the Oct. 16 exercises in Milton.

“Police Exploring is a great way to learn about law enforcement for those who are interested in potentially pursuing a career in this field and, based on the feedback we heard from those who attended, the Spirit of Adventure Law Enforcement Day, we hope our Explorers will be able to make this an annual trip,” said McNamara. “Hands on learning is an excellent way to prepare young people for success, and those of us at the Methuen Police Department are proud of the Explorers we work with.”

The all-day event included chances to learn about archery, emergency first aid, motor vehicle stops, tomahawk throwing, arrests and searches, crime scene searches and more. There were also displays at the event from Massachusetts State Police, FBI Boston, Massachusetts Environmental Police and the Boston Police Department SWAT Team.

The Methuen Explorers joined more than 50 others from around the Commonwealth, splitting up into mixed groups so they could get to know and befriend other Explorers who work with different police departments. The program is generally available to qualified young adults who graduated 8th grade and are ages 14 through 21.

Methuen Police Explorers volunteer at various city events, including Fourth of July celebrations, the annual Santa parade, Methuen Police Department Open House and help provide traffic and crowd control at many events.

Those who wish to learn more about the Methuen Police Explorer Program may call Officer Jeff Torrisi at 978-983-8764.

