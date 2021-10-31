Teen Suffers ‘Non-Life-Threatening’ Injuries Following Haverhill Halloween Party Shooting

A teenager received, what police are calling, “non-life-threatening” injuries following a shooting during a Halloween party late Saturday night.

Haverhill Police said a 16-year-old was taken to a local hospital following the incident around 11:45 p.m., at 82 Rosemont St. Haverhill Fire was also dispatched to the scene for what was described as a “patient eval.”

Police did not identify the individual or provide any indication whether the shooting is believed to be intentional or accidental.

Haverhill Police Detective Penny Portalla is investigating and seeking any available information. Tips may be called in to 978-722-1566.

