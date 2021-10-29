Podcast: Pre-Election Breakfast Sunday Benefits Veterans, Offers Chances to Meet Candidates



A tradition continues Sunday when the Veterans Alliance of Greater Haverhill holds its pre-election breakfast in Haverhill.

The breakfast was started by former state Rep. Brian S. Dempsey, but City Councilor Michael S. McGonagle took it over in 2017 on behalf of the city’s veterans. At the time, he noted, veterans’ organizations’ fundraising efforts had been curtailed by the city’s ban on roadside charity collections that had been called a safety concern. This past Tuesday, Maureen Menzie, an Alliance member, told the Haverhill City Council about the organization.

“The Veterans Alliance of Greater Haverhill is a nonprofit board, dedicated to providing assistance to veterans and we help when and where it is needed,” she said.

Menzie said the group has raised $53,000 since 2017 and 100% of the money goes to veterans.

McGonagle, appearing this week on WHAV’s morning program, said sponsors can still help assemble a four-by-six-foot jigsaw puzzle of an American Flag. The breakfast takes place Sunday, Oct. 31, from 9-11 a.m., at AmVets Post 147, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill.

“So, sponsors are able to sponsor a stripe for $1,000, a star for $250. We get the politicians to sponsor the placemat for $50 a donation and they are able to mingle with the crowd. I’m expecting maybe 80 to 100 people at the breakfast on Sunday, hopefully, and we hope to raise a lot of money for the Veterans Alliance of Greater Haverhill,” he explained.

Admission to the breakfast is $5, but veterans and seniors are free. McGonagle says money raised is used to support the organizations that are helping veterans in the Merrimack Valley.

“The Korean War Veterans, the VFW, the American Legion, the AmVets, the AmVets Ladies Auxiliary, the DAV Disabled American Veterans, and all these groups have expenses, and they do a lot of good. Some of the groups go and take care of veterans in the nursing homes and make sure they have the essentials that they need. That’s why we created it, and that’s what we do today,” he said.

The breakfast includes scrambled eggs, sausage, breakfast sandwiches and coffee. McGonagle says there are still stripes and stars available for sponsorship and those interested may call him at 978-502-7967.

