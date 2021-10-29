North of Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau Calls Haverhill’s Museum of Printing Best Story Teller

Haverhill’s Museum of Printing is among area tourist attractions being recognized by North of Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau during next week’s annual meeting.

The Museum of Printing and its founder Frank Romano are receiving the “Story Teller Award” during the Bureau’s 2021 Annual Meeting Thursday, Nov. 4, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Cruiseport Gloucester, 6 Rowe Square, Gloucester.

“The tourism and hospitality industry is continuing to bounce back from the economic impact of COVID-19,” said Bureau Executive Director Ann Marie Casey. “Our organization and members have been working tirelessly to encourage visitation to the 34 cities and towns in Essex County. We look forward to recognizing champions in our industry and highlighting the NBCVB’s board members, accomplishments, along with future initiatives,” she added.

Other nearby recipients of honors are Amesbury Carriage Museum, “New Member Award,” and former state Rep. Bradford Hill, who served the 4th Essex district for 23 years.

Tickets are $50 per person and available at northofboston.org.

