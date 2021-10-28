Groveland to Use $435,000 State Grant for New Traffic Signals at Salem and School Streets

Groveland is receiving $435,000 from a state MassWorks grant to install new traffic signals at the intersection of Salem Street, School Street and Groveland Village driveway.

The improved signaling will include pedestrian countdown signals and vibratory/audible push buttons to increase pedestrian safety. Signaling will be timed to improve traffic flow at peak travel times and overhead signals will help drivers turn more safely.

“These roads are vital to the town and connect our residents to Georgetown and Haverhill, but safety has become an increasing concern,” said Groveland Economic Development, Planning and Conservation Director Rebecca Oldham.

