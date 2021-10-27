Podcast: Still Time to Support Haverhill Pink Ribbon Campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness

Haverhill police officers have been wearing pink-trimmed badges and placing magnetic ribbons on cruisers as part of its month-long Pink Ribbon campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness.

Efforts have been geared to raising money, and Detective Joseph Benedetti, whose wife Michelle Benedetti passed away in 2019, says there is still time to help. Placing cruisers into service for the cause was an idea raised several year ago by now Chief Robert P. Pistone. Benedetti, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program, told the story.

“He came up with this idea of putting pink magnetic ribbons on the cruisers. So, he approached me knowing my past and asked if we took donations for these ribbons, if it would be okay for the proceeds to go to MishStrong which is an organization that myself and my wife’s family put together in respect to my wife who passed away from breast cancer in 2019.”

Benedetti shared the story of Michelle’s battle with cancer and how the organization MishStrong came about.

“So in 2019, my wife, Michelle Benedetti, passed away from metastatic breast cancer, and myself and Michelle’s family and some of her closest friends decided that we would like to start an organization in her name in which we can help children, donate money to children in need. Michelle worked for the Department of Children and Families, DCF in Haverhill, and she dedicated her life to helping children. We just would like to carry on the legacy in her name,” he explained.

Benedetti said she was also an avid runner which is why MishStrong sponsors a 5k Road race. The most recent race was Oct. 17, raising money to support scholarships. This past year, four Haverhill High School students each received $750 awards. The students were either involved in athletics, social work or had been, in some way, impacted by cancer.

Benedetti says there is still time to support the Haverhill Police Department effort.

“You can come to the police station, make a donation. We’ll give you a pink magnetic ribbon and you can personalize it and then we take the ribbon and place it on the cruiser. So, we are trying to get as many cruisers pinked up as we possibly can. You can also make a donation on MishStrong.org, which you can purchase a ribbon and send us an email as to how you would like to personalize it and then we will personalize it and place it on a cruiser for you,” he said.

Donations may be made at the Records window in the police station lobby, 40 Bailey Boulevard. Those wishing to do so may also place a personalized message on the ribbon.

To learn more about the legacy of Michelle Benedetti, visit MishStrong.org.

