Essex County Ghost Project Plans Spooktacular Halloween Weekend in Haverhill, Lawrence

As Halloween nears and the vale thins, the Essex County Ghost Project plans a spooktacular Halloween weekend.

Following Trick or Treat, Saturday, Oct. 30, there will be a paranormal tour at Hilldale Cemetery, 331 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill. Gates open at 7 p.m., and a ghost hunt starts at 7:30. Visitors may wear costumes for this family-friendly event. Tickets are $10 per person and may be purchased at the gate. All proceeds go to upkeep of the cemetery.

On Sunday, Oct. 31, the Essex County Ghost Project gathers at Lawrence Cable Access Television, 468 Essex St., Lawrence, for a free night of spooky crafts, candy and a live paranormal show with a chance to talk to paranormal investigators. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., with fun beginning at 6:30. Guests are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes.

For details, call Thomas Spitalere at 978-376-2807.

