Lawrence’s Fitzpatrick Takes Award Away From Former Haverhill Fire Chief During Annual Chili Cookoff

Lawrence Police Officer Dan Fitzpatrick edged out former Haverhill Fire Chief William F. Laliberty in a good-natured and tasty rivalry Saturday.

Fitzpatrick took home the “Best First Responder” Award during the Haverhill Firefighting Museum’s Annual Chili Cookoff, topping previous category champion Laliberty. Other winners were Casey Rice for “Best Individual/Business” for the third year in a row and G’s Texas Southern Flare as “Best Restaurant.”

The public, serving as taste testers, made the choices after sampling various chili dishes with corn bread and toppings.

The Haverhill Firefighting Museum, 75 Kenoza Ave., is now closed for the season.

