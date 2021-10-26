House Votes to Give Sgt. Rosario Pichardo and Others Killed in Afghan Attack Posthumous Honors

A Congressional Gold Medal is being posthumously awarded to the 13 U.S. servicemembers, including Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo of Lawrence, killed in an August bombing at the Hamid Karzai Airport in Kabul.

Congresswoman Lori Trahan joined with her colleagues in the House of Representatives to unanimously Monday night to pass bipartisan legislation she cosponsored to make the awards.

“We feel Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo’s absence in Lawrence and across the 3rd District every day,” said Trahan. “There is no one more deserving of this distinction than Johanny and her fellow servicemembers who made the ultimate sacrifice so thousands of Americans and our Afghan allies could get to safety. I’m grateful to my colleagues for joining with me to unanimously honor their heroic service.”

The measure was cosponsored by 325 members of the House from both parties. It now moves to the Senate where a similar bipartisan measure has been introduced by Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Steve Daine.

