Haverhill Offers COVID-19 Booster Vaccine Shots Thursday for Eligible Residents

Haverhill begins administering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots this Thursday by appointment.

Mayor James J. Fiorentini said the Haverhill Health Department is offering booster shots for certain individuals who received initial shots six or months ago and otherwise qualify. Eligibility is initially available to those 65 years and older or ages 18 and up who live in long-term care settings, have underlying medical conditions or work or live in high-risk settings.

Boosters for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are available to those who live, work or go to school in Haverhill Thursday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Haverhill Citizen’s Center, 10 Welcome St.

To receive a booster shot, pre-register here. First and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will also be available at the Oct. 28 clinic on a walk-in basis.

