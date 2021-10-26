Haverhill Nursing Home Seeks to Reduce Beds and Create Assisted Living Memory Care Rooms

Plans to downsize the numbers of nursing beds at an existing North Avenue home and replace them with assisted living accommodations is before the Haverhill City Council tonight.

A company affiliated with Wingate Health, 190 North Ave., Haverhill, seeks a special permit from the Council. According to plans filed in City Hall, there will be no exterior changes to the building. On the inside, the company seeks to reduce 127 beds at the long-term nursing home to 26 beds and convert the remaining 101 beds to 41 beds for assisted living memory care.

Attorney Robert D. Harb, representing Wingate, told councilors in an Aug. 31 letter “This project will be a valuable addition to the city. Applicant has experienced great need in assisting living facilities in the city and wishes to be able to help the city and its citizens even more with these proposed 41 assisted living beds.”

The company said automobile traffic will drop with a reduced number of residents and employees.

At the end of 2015, city councilors approved a separate, 64-unit assisted living complex on eight acres of land near the existing Wingate at Haverhill nursing home.

The Haverhill City Council meets at 7 p.m., remotely and in person at the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. Council Chambers, room 202, in Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St. As a public service, 97.9 WHAV plans to carry the meeting live.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...