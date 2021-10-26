Flu Shots Available Wednesday Morning at Haverhill Citizens Center

The Haverhill Council on Aging is providing flu shots during its annual clinic Wednesday in downtown Haverhill.

Haverhill Health Department, in partnership with Rite Aid pharmacy, is providing both the regular adult dose and the high dose shot for seniors. The clinic takes place Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 10-11:30 a.m., at the Haverhill Citizen’s Center, 10 Welcome St.

While flu shots are geared to the city’s elderly, they will be given to anyone with insurance who lives, works or goes to school in Haverhill. Walk-ins are welcome, but residents may also register by calling Nurse Mary Connolly at 978-374-2390, ext. 3915. Residents are advised to bring health insurance cards.

