Still Time to Seek Arts Grant from Haverhill Cultural Council; Deadline Nov. 1

There’s still time for local artists, nonprofits and others to share in $45,400 in grants from the Haverhill Cultural Council.

The Council, which receives the money annually from the Massachusetts Cultural Council, extended this year’s deadline for applications until next Monday, Nov. 1.

Council seeks proposals for arts, humanities or interpretive sciences programs applicants of all cultural backgrounds. Those seeking grants from the Haverhill Cultural Council may visit mass-culture.org/Haverhill.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...