Ruth’s House to Honor Vargas During ‘Changing Seasons Changing Lives’ Dinner Nov. 6

State Rep. Andy X. Vargas will be honored at a dinner that also features live dance music, a $1,000 cash raffle, silent auction and more Saturday, Nov. 6.

The autumn fundraiser, “Changing Seasons Changing Lives,” benefits Ruth’s House, the Lafayette Square charitable thrift shop. Music is to be performed by Airtight and there will also be grab bags for sale.

“Changing Seasons Changing Lives” takes place Saturday, Nov. 6, from 7-11 p.m., at Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane, Haverhill. Tickets are $50 per person. Tickets may be purchased at the store, 111 Lafayette Square, Haverhill, or online at RuthsHouse.org.

All proceeds help Ruth’s House mission of delivering high quality clothing for free to people in need, as well as providing training opportunities for people moving in to the workforce.

