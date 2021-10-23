Sixteen-Year-Old Suffers Serious Injuries After Groveland Horseback Riding Accident

A 16-year-old girl was airlifted to a Boston hospital early Friday night with serious injuries after a gorse she was riding became “spooked,” and rolled over and landed on top of her.

Groveland Police and Fire were dispatched around 6 p.m., to a private horse farm and riding school on King Street for 9-1-1- report of a “serious traumatic incident,” according to Police Chief Jeffrey Gillen and Fire Chief Robert Valentine.

First responders immediately rendered aid to the unnamed girl, requested a medical helicopter and notified parents. Trinity EMS took the girl to a landing zone arranged at the Pines Recreational baseball fields nearby. She was then flown to a Boston hospital.

Valentine said, “Everyone involved worked together to quickly render aid to the patient and get her on board the medical helicopter efficiently.”

The West Newbury Fire Department also responded with an engine and assisted at the landing zone.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...