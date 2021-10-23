I-495 Construction Update: Night Lane and Ramp Closings for Pavement Marking, Lighting

Pavement marking and lighting along the Interstate 495 twin bridge replacement project in Haverhill means overnight lane and ramp closings this week.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said double right lanes close on I-495 southbound, between exits 108, Route 97/Broadway, and 106, Ward Hill, from Sunday, Oct. 24, through Friday, Oct. 29, from 9 p.m.-5 a.m., each night.

The exit 108 on-ramp from Route 97 to I-495 southbound also closes on the same days, from 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Traffic will be detoured to exit 109B, Route 125 to the on-ramp to I-495 southbound. Similarly, the exit 107, Routes 110-113/River Street, off-ramp from I-495 south also closes. Traffic will be detoured south to exit 106 and then back to exit 107.

The exit 107 on-ramp from Routes 110/113 south close from Sunday, Oct. 24, through Friday, Oct. 29, from 10 p.m.-5 a.m., each night. Traffic will be detoured to exit 109B and then to the on-ramp to I-495 southbound.

All work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

