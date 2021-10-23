Greater Haverhill Arts Association Celebrates 50th Sunday With Demonstration and Reception

Greater Haverhill Arts Association turns 50 in 2021.

The Greater Haverhill Arts Association formally celebrates its 50th anniversary Sunday with its annual meeting, art demonstration and celebratory reception.

Members gather for the annual meeting, Sunday, Oct. 24, 1 p.m., at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill. Following the meeting, Steve Greco presents a demonstration of painting wildlife in acrylics from 2-4 p.m. and the 50th anniversary reception at 4 p.m.

Art demonstrations are free for Association members and a $5 donation is requested from nonmembers.

