With Expanding Local News and Events, WHAV Memberships Must Also Grow to Keep Pace

As someone who follows the local news presented here by 97.9 WHAV, you surely must have noticed the growing number of important stories and events presented daily.

Only WHAV has reported potentially major changes to our roster of local and regional elected officials and the districts in which they will run. Only WHAV has reported the deliberations of city boards and commissions as development expands. Only WHAV has reported the silver linings inside public school issues even as others report events out of context.

Further, whether it is pent up demand after more than a year of the pandemic or a new trend, the numbers of events and critical happenings have grown substantially.

WHAV, Greater Haverhill’s only public radio station and nonprofit local news service, seeks to keep you abreast of what’s happening, but your membership support is needed. Please help kickstart WHAV’s fall drive with your new monthly subscription or extra donation. Review the easy giving options here.

Thank you to WHAV members who already pay for original local news reporting that is shared with the community.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...