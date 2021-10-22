Whittier Birthplace Offers Second Annual Kite Flying Day Sunday

Haverhill’s Whittier Birthplace is having its second annual Kite Flying Day Sunday.

The Birthplace invites members of the public to bring their own kites, make kites or simply enjoy the display from the Kites Over New England group. The event is outside only and attendees are advised to dress for the weather.

Kite Flying Day takes place Sunday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at Whittier Birthplace, 305 Whitter Road, in Haverhill.

The event is free, but donations are appreciated. The Birthplace also notes tours take place Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, but end for the season Sunday, Oct.31.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...