Schools Award Scholarships to Haverhill High Grads; School Staffers Gain Recognition

A dozen Haverhill High School graduates were approved for 2021 scholarships at the last Haverhill School Committee meeting.

Awards were distributed from the Marvin, Beatrice and Paul Brindis Scholarship Fund, the Nicholas C. Johnson Fund and the Samuel and Bessie Milhendler Scholarship Fund. School Superintendent Margaret Marotta congratulated Allison Becker, Felicya DeCicco, Michael Galvin, Katherine Galvin, Joseph Giampa, Allison House, Natalie Keenan, Patrick Kelleher, James Lacefield, Derek Marczak, Jason McKeon and Jordyn O’Boyle.

“Each of the students I’ve listed have graduated from Haverhill High School within the past four years. They each had, at least, a 3.0 GPA and they met the various requirements of the scholarship,” she said.

Scholarships, ranging from $200 to $1,200 each, would normally have been presented in June, but were delayed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Although the scholarships are donated by private entities, awards require School Committee approval, which was received by a unanimous vote.

In an unrelated action, a mother and daughter, both educators in the Haverhill School System, received recognition recently at a Latinos for Education Summit.

Angela Bonifacio, an educational support professional at Golden Hill School since 1994, and her daughter, Dinorah Peralta, assistant principal at the John C. Tilton School and a U.S. Army veteran, each received an Excellence in Education Award at the event.

Their achievements were recognized by Marotta at last week’s School Committee meeting.

“You guys are just a fabulous pair and just exemplify everything positive about our school system and community and we were so excited when you were selected from among the hundreds of applicants to receive the award and we couldn’t be prouder of you,” she said.

Bonifacio responded that it was an honor and a privilege to serve Haverhill Public Schools.

