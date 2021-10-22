Haverhill’s Veras Helps Mass. GOP Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Haverhill’s Alex Veras recently helped the Massachusetts Republican Party celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Veras, a member of the MassGOP First Generation Coalition, said the party is working on not only connecting with more Hispanic voters, but also to recruit more of them to run for public office.

“Republicans will continue to engage and empower our Hispanic communities here in Massachusetts, cultivate new relationships and enthusiastically welcome new members through initiatives like the First Generation Coalition into our party of opportunity,” he said in a statement.

“We’re the party that elected the first Hispanic to the U.S. Senate in New Mexico, U.S. Sen. Octaviano Larrazolo in 1928; the first Hispanic woman to Congress in Florida, U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen in 1989; and the first Hispanic woman to be governor when New Mexico’s Susan Martinez won in 2010,” Veras added. “Ours is the party of the American Dream, freedom, and opportunity, so it goes without saying that this is a very special month for the MassGOP.”

State Republican Party Chairman Jim Lyons also pointed to a series of videos recently released by the Republican National Committee, titled “Free of Fear,”" in which several Hispanic GOP voices discuss escaping totalitarian regimes in Cuba and elsewhere and thriving in America.”

