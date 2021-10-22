Comedienne Judy Carter Entertains at GLFHC’s Online ‘In Pink’ Brunch and Comedy Show

Renowned comedienne Judy Carter is pitching in next week to benefit women’s health initiatives at Greater Lawrence Family Health Center when the Center’s Rosalyn Kempton Wood Award is presented to four members of Borislow Insurance.

Carter’s stand-up comedy will be featured as part of the organization’s 11th Annual In Pink Brunch and Comedy Show fundraiser Thursday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.

The Rosalyn Kempton Wood Award for Inspirational Leadership will be presented to Jen Borislow, Melissa Marrama, Judy Tomeo and Collette Turgeon. Each have given to those in need during the pandemic, including mobilizing teams of people to provide resources to the homeless and providing frontline health care workers with thousands of sandwiches, hot meals, fresh fruit cups, personal protective equipment, care baskets and inspirational messages.

The award honors the memory of philanthropist Wood, a longtime friend of the Health Center whose generosity helped ensure women in need throughout the Merrimack Valley receive basic and critical health care.

Greater Lawrence Family Health Center provides clinics in Haverhill, Methuen and Lawrence.

In addition to Carter’s performance, the event will feature raffles and the sale of the fan-favorite Mystery Boxes. For more information about the event and prizes, view the Health Center’s In Pink webpage.

