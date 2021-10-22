Campaign Notes: Endorsements for Hobbs-Everett, Bevilacqua, Lewandowski, O’Neil; Rogers’ Rally

Katrina Hobbs-Everett, candidate for Haverhill City Council, has received the endorsement of the Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers Union Local No. 6.

Union Business Manager James R. Lister told Hobbs-Everett, “We appreciate your dedication and commitment to the working families you represent in our communities.”

This is the second time the Local Union 6 has endorsed Hobbs-Everett for City Council.

In other campaign notes…

The Merrimack Valley Central Labor Council, local affiliate of the American Federation of Labor-Congress Industrial Organizations, endorsed the re-election of City Councilor Joseph J. Bevilacqua. In its endorsement, the labor group said it endorses candidates it believes best represent the interests of the “working families” in the Merrimack Valley.

Haverhill City Council candidate Melissa Lewandowski reported she has received the backing of Reps. Paul F. Tucker, House vice chair of the Joint Committee on Marijuana Policy and a former Salem Police Chief, and Jerry Parisella, chairman of the Committee on Public Service, a former legislative aide on Capitol Hill and a former member Army Reserves. Lewandowski also received endorsements from Marisol Garcia, senior director of the Mental Health Advocacy Program for Kids, and Kim Howe, chief probation officer of Essex Juvenile Court in Lawrence.

Catherine Rogers hosted a campaign rally this past Wednesday at La Pizza Di Forno in support of her run for City Council. She spoke about her ideas for the future of Haverhill, including strategic housing, preserving agriculture and fiscal responsibility.

Retired state Police Capt. Paul Zipper endorsed Council candidate Dee Jacobs O’Neil. He said O’Neil “cares about and helps our most vulnerable citizens—homeless, veterans, the elderly” and called her “fearless and not afraid to call out bad behavior.”

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...