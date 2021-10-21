Free Computer, Training and Internet Courtesy of NiSource Charitable, Wadleigh Foundations

Free computer, training and internet services for anyone, regardless of age or skill level is now available through a partnership of Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley and North Shore with Fidelity House Human Services and Career Resources Corporation of Haverhill.

The Digital Access Program is designed to bridge the digital divide between those who can access the online world and those who cannot. Participants receive a tablet computer, a data package if needed and in-person training.

“We are deeply grateful to the NiSource Charitable Foundation Fund for Merrimack Valley and The George C. Wadleigh Foundation Inc., the sources of the funds to make this opportunity possible,” said Elder Services’ CEO Joan Hatem-Roy.

Residents of Lawrence, Andover and North Andover—communities affected by the 2018 Columbia Gas explosion—are especially encouraged to apply, according to Hatem-Roy.

Training is customized to fit individuals and their needs, varying from internet basics to social media or learning the advanced features of Zoom. If participants need a data plan/wi-fi access, the program pays those fees for up to one year. If, after six months, participants are using the tablet to engage successfully online, it becomes theirs at no cost.

To learn more or apply for the Digital Access Program, email Nandi Munson at [email protected] or Chelsea St. Jean at [email protected] or call 978-946-1380.

