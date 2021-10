A portion of Route 125 in Plaistow, N.H., closes Thursday afternoon for several hours to allow for repaving.

Neuco will be milling and repaving Route 125 southbound, from Old County Road to Route 121A/Main Street, beginning at 4 p.m. for approximately two hours. The road will be closed and traffic detoured onto Old County Road, to Kelly Road, to Main Street.

