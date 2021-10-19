Twitch Your Nose to See Groveland Panel on Haverhill, Other Local Connections to ‘Bewitched’

See also David Goudsward’s “For Halloween: Haverhill’s Horror Movie Heritage” here.

Haverhill-born actress Mabel Albertson, who played Darrin Stephens’ mother in “Bewitched,” is just one of the local connections to the television series that will be featured by Groveland’s Langley-Adams Library in time for Halloween.

The online presentation, “Bewitched in Massachusetts,” takes place Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m.

“Bewitched” aired on ABC from 1964 to 1972. It told of the hilarious adventures of witch Samantha and her mortal husband, Darrin. From Bay State natives in prominent roles to episodes filmed locally to the controversial statue, the library explores the Massachusetts connections to the show.

Those interested must register to receive a link to the program. Register at langleyadamslib.org or call 978-372-1732.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...