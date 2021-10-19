LePage Wins Backing From Two Mayoral Candidates, Two Council Colleagues in Bid for Corner Office

Former mayoral candidates Dan Trocki and Guy Cooper and two city councilors recently endorsed Colin F. LePage’s bid for mayor.

Trocki and Cooper cited the City Council vice president’s energy, ideas, knowledge of Haverhill government and support for education and public safety as key factors in moving the city forward. Trocki called LePage a watch dog for taxpayers who will bring “much needed transparency to City Hall.”

“Colin has always been a friend of the public safety departments in the city, and we know he’ll continue to make sure Haverhill is a safe city for all citizens and those that visit,” said Trocki, who fell short 1,700 votes in his run against Mayor J. James Fiorentini in 2019.

Cooper, a first-time candidate who made a strong showing in September’s preliminary election, said change is needed at City Hall after 18 years of the Fiorentini administration.

“Colin has the energy, the ideas and the knowledge that we need in the mayor’s office as Haverhill moves out of the pandemic and into the future. He will make sure that economic opportunities aren’t wasted and that all aspects of infrastructure, education, public safety and public health get the attention and the budgeting transparency they need to work best for the citizens of Haverhill,” Cooper said.

LePage also picked up endorsements from Haverhill City Councilors Timothy J. Jordan and Michael S. McGonagle.

Jordan said, “If we are going to be the city that we need to be, we need the right person as our mayor, and that’s why I’m endorsing Colin LePage.”

McGonagle, the only veteran-elected official in Haverhill said “I believe we could do more for the citizens of our city and believe it should not be such a fight with the current administration to deliver those services, when Colin has shown time and time again that we have the financial resources to do so.”

