Haverhill City Council to Hear Request Tonight to Allow Cannabis Cultivation in Ward Hill

Haverhill City Councilors are being asked tonight to allow a cannabis cultivation operation to open up shop in Ward Hill.

Andre Colon, CEO of True House Cannabis, or THC, from Lawrence, is asking city zoning be changed to allow a building at 25 Bond St. in the Ward Hill Business Park to grow cannabis for distribution only to licensed marijuana establishments.

The plan is opposed by Haverhill Economic Development and Planning Director William Pillsbury Jr. because it would, in his words, violate a “fundamental principal of zoning” to “not create isolated locations of an otherwise prohibited use” and would undermine the “extensive process to establish zones” for cannabis operations.

The Haverhill Planning Board also voted Sept. 8 to send an unfavorable recommendation to the full City Council.

The Haverhill City Council meets tonight at 7 p.m. online and in the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. Council Chambers, room 202, Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St. As a public service, 97.9 WHAV plans to carry the meeting live.

