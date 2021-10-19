Groveland Fire Department Receives FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant For Operations and Safety

Groveland Fire Department was recently awarded a federal Assistance to Firefighters Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The Department will use the $7,226 for operations and safety. The money is part of $5.3 million in FEMA money approved by Congress, according to 6th District Congressman Seth Moulton.

“These FEMA grants bring us steps closer to helping our fire departments and first responders get the proper gear, equipment, training and personnel they need to safely and effectively protect and serve our communities,” Moulton said.

The primary goal of the grant is to meet the firefighting and emergency response needs of fire departments and non-affiliated emergency medical service organizations.

Nearby, Amesbury Fire also received a grant for $947,619 to purchase vehicles. Amesbury also received a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant of $2.1 million to hire additional firefighters.

