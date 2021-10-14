Haverhill Man Claims His $1 Million Powerball Prize, Plans to Help Family Pay Off Mortgage

Victor Van of Haverhill is the second $1 million prize winner from Massachusetts from the Monday, Oct. 4 Powerball drawing that featured an almost $700 million jackpot.

As WHAV reported the day after the drawing, the winner did not immediately step forward after buying the ticket at Bradford Mobil Mart, 789 S. Main St., Haverhill. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Van won the prize by matching the first five numbers on his Quic Pic ticket. He claimed his $1 million prize, before taxes, at the Massachusetts State Lottery’s Dorchester headquarters this past Wednesday. He plans on putting his winnings toward his education and helping his family pay off their mortgage.

Van joins Raymond Carey of Seekonk, who claimed his $1 million prize Oct.5. Carey purchased his ticket in Seekonk.

A ticket sold at Downtown Convenience, 40 Boylston St., Boston, that won a $1 million prize in the Saturday, Oct. 2 Powerball drawing remains unclaimed.

Prizes must be claimed within one year of the drawing.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...