“Hillie Hunt,” a scavenger hunt to benefit charities supported by the Haverhill Exchange Club, takes place Friday night, followed by an after party.

The Hillie Hunt takes place Friday, Oct. 15, from 6-9 p.m., with opportunities to win variety of prizes. An awards party follows from 9-11 p.m., at Maria’s Family Restaurant, 81 Essex St., Haverhill.

Tickets are $150 per team, per car, up to six people.

Register at haverhillexchangeclub.com. Those with questions may email [email protected].

