Glow Ball Golf Tournament Friday Night Benefits Rebuilding Together Greater Haverhill

Rebuilding Together Greater Haverhill is having its annual Glow Ball Golf tournament, featuring nine holes of golf, barbeque and prizes this Friday.

Working with Rebuilding Together again, as they have done for 17 years, are Mary and Ted Murphy of Murphy’s Garrison Par 3 Golf Center, Hilldale Avenue in Haverhill.

The tournament takes place Friday, Oct. 15, with check in at 5:30 p.m. and playing at dusk. The cost is $60 per golfer. There will also be raffles and an auction. Glow Balls will be provided. Hole sponsorships are also available at $60. Call 978-469-0800 or email [email protected] for more information.

All proceeds benefit Rebuilding Together Greater Haverhill in assisting eligible homeowners with no-cost repairs and modifications ensuring safety, warmth and independence. Rebuilding Together Greater Haverhill works in Haverhill, Groveland, Georgetown, Boxford, West Newbury and Merrimac and Plaistow, N.H. Participating homeowners who receive these program services are income-challenged elderly, handicapped, veterans and families with young children.

Applications are now being received for Rebuilding Day which takes place annually each year throughout the country on the last Saturday in April. The next Rebuilding Together Day will be April 30, 2022. Those interested in applying for assistance are advised to call 978-469-0800 to request an application.

