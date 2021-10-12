Sts. Vartanantz and Hye Pointe Churches Have Golf Outing Tomorrow, Oct. 13

A golf outing by Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Church and Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe takes place tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 13, to support scholarship programs.

The StsV-HyePointe Golf Outing raises scholarship money for both parishes to support youth in college educational programs and diocesan enrichment programs such as Camp Vartan, St. Nersess Summer Studies and trips to the Holy Land.

Participation is open to golfers of all skill levels and denominations. It begins with a 10 a.m. shotgun start at Butter Brook Golf Course in Westford. There will be a meal and awards ceremony at the Sts. Vartanantz Church hall with a raffle and silent auction.

Sign-up and donation forms are available online at stsvartanantz.com or hyepointearmenianchurch.org. They may also be requested by emailing [email protected]. Those with questions may call Golf Committee members Stephen Sarkisian at 978-808-2820 or Mark Kazanjian at 508-633-7447.

